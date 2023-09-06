The young couple who was shot and killed in Harbor City while they sat in a car with their 1-year-old baby has been been identified as authorities continue to search for the gunman.

Couple killed while parked in Harbor City with 1-year-old in backseat identified

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The young couple who was shot and killed in Harbor City while they sat in a car with their 1-year-old baby has been been identified as authorities continue to search for the gunman.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 253rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Ashley Guzman and Carlos Loera, 21.

Police say they were sitting in the parked car when the shooter approached on foot and killed both of them while their baby was in the backseat.

The child was also struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, but they have since been released to family members.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and not a random attack. No arrests have been made in the couple's death.