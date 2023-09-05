A man and woman were fatally shot as they sat in a parked car in Harbor City with their 1-year-old child in the backseat.

Couple killed while parked in Harbor City with 1-year-old in backseat

HARBOR CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and killed Monday night while they sat in a car with their 1-year-old baby in the backseat, police say.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 253rd Street.

Police say the victims, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend both in their 20s, were sitting in the parked car when the shooter approached on foot and killed both of them, apparently with little regard for the baby in the backseat.

The child was not struck by gunfire but was being transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The shooting may be gang-related. No suspect is in custody.