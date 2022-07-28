Suspect in wounding of off-duty LASD deputy released from custody with no charges

An off-duty L.A. County sheriff's deputy was wounded in a shooting in Harbor City and a suspect was in custody, according to police.

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was arrested in the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City has been released from custody and charges are not being filed at this time, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting Monday night was considered the result of a domestic dispute and the suspect taken into custody was believed to be the deputy's father-in-law, a pastor at a local church.

The shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place left the deputy hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The deputy is a 10-year veteran who works at the department's Century Station.

After police responded to the scene, they took a suspect into custody and say they found a handgun at the scene.

Wednesday night, the office of District Attorney George Gascón said after reviewing evidence and witness statements, it was declining to charge him with a crime. The office said it could not detail specific reasons as it is "still investigating whether other parties involved may have engaged in conduct that may lead to criminal charges being filed."

