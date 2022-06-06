localish

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor John Skelley shares his favorite food spots in SF

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's where Harry Potter actor John Skelley gets his pre-show fuel

SAN FRANCISCO -- "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has arrived in San Francisco, and we caught up with actor John Skelley, who took us on a tour of his favorite spots for pre-show grub in the city.

Skelley usually eats dinner around 4 p.m., so he can make it to his 5:30 p.m. call time at the Curran Theatre.

To fuel his performances, he swears by a California club sandwich from Flour+Water.

"The bread's amazing, it's kind of got the perfect mix of turkey, bacon, lettuce, peppers, avocado," he explained. "This will keep me going until 11 p.m."

Skelley's pre-show drink of choice? An iced chocolate chai from Dandelion Chocolate.

"A little bit of caffeine, a little bit of sweet," he described. "I need my caffeine to keep me going, it's a three and a half hour play."

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is an award-winning new play now running at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

The plot takes place 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, and now they're back to embark on a new adventure. Audiences will enjoy a thrilling continuation of Harry's spellbinding story with visions of pure enchantment along the way.

"There's adventure and time travel, all kinds of magic," said Skelley. "At the heart of the story is a story about family and what it means to grow up."

Looking ahead to the next part of the production's tour, Skelley says that he'll miss San Francisco.

"I'll miss the city and the energy of the city," he explained. "It's artistic and it's wacky and weird and funky. And I'll miss all of that."

Go here for more information about "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoentertainmentactorfun stufflocalishharry potter
LOCALISH
Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM
Here's where Harry Potter actor John Skelley gets his pre-show fuel
Visit a music festival in the middle of wine country
From healed to healer: Medical school grad triumphs over injuries
TOP STORIES
Carjacking suspect leads LASD deputies on chase
Mother, son killed in 'domestic related' shooting in Baldwin Park
Video shows man using flamethrower in San Bernardino street takeover
NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
LA mayor's race: Candidates make last-minute campaign stops
Abortion rights group releases massive banner during Dodgers game
Rare 5-planet alignment takes over night sky in month of June
Show More
Elon Musk threatens to end $44B deal to buy Twitter
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
UK prime minister to face no-confidence vote
Apple unveils iOS 16 with big changes to iMessage
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
More TOP STORIES News