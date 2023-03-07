6 hurt after LAPD chase ends in crash in Harvard Heights; 4 suspects arrested

Four suspects were arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash in the Harvard Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning that left six other people injured.

HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four suspects were arrested after a police chase that ended in a crash in the Harvard Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning that left six other people injured.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects in a Honda Accord were wanted for a robbery and carjacking that occurred Monday night. Officers found the car just before 1 a.m. Tuesday and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspects were traveling westbound at the intersection when they collided with two other cars. The victims in those cars have only been identified by their age - ranging from 14 to 22 years old, officials said.

All four suspects and the two innocent drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.