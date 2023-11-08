Panel OK's Harvard-Westlake's plan to redevelop golf course, build athletic facility in Studio City

The Weddington Golf and Tennis Club in Studio City, which has been open since 1955, is one full city council vote away from being transformed into an athletic complex.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Weddington Golf and Tennis Club in Studio City, which has been open since 1955, is one full City Council vote away from being transformed by the private Harvard-Westlake School into this: a sprawling athletic complex with two sports fields, two gyms, eight tennis courts, a 50 meter pool and a 500 car underground parking lot plus walking and jogging trails.

The controversial proposal has divided residents of Studio City, but was approved by the Los Angeles Planning Commision on Tuesday.

"I've not been able to use that property the entire time I've been here. I don't play golf like so many of the neighbors, I'm not a golfer. This is a change to open it up for all the of the rest of us to enjoy. Their plans are incredible. They're going to have walking features, jogging trails, beautifully landscaped," said 36-year Studio City resident Jon Manzanares, who supports the project.

"This property is used by over 100,000 people from all over the city and the county. If this is allowed to be built, it's for the one percent of the one percent of the richest school in our city for less than a thousand of the most privileged children, walled in, enclave. They talk about public access. It's so restrictive that it's ridiculous," said Studio City resident Teri Austin, who opposes the project.

Plans to replace popular Studio City golf course with school sports facility sparks protest Plans to replace a popular Studio City golf course with a sprawling sports facility took a big step closer to reality when the city approved the project put forth by Harvard-Westlake School.

Harvard Westlake has owned the 16 acre facility since 2019 and has made dozens of changes based off community input. Although the school says their river park facility will be open to the public, some are skeptical.

"It will rip the heart out of studio city. They've made minor changes. It's like deck chairs on the titanic. Nothing has really changed. It's a sportszilla. nothing has really changed. What we really hope is that they would put a pause on this. Go back to the drawing board and come up with something that truly fits the community and benefits us," said Austin.

"They could have closed it down pending all of this approval to get their river park project going. They didn't do that. They've left it open to the public and they've left it open as a loss financially," said Manzanares.

The City Council will vote on Harvard Westlake's proposal as early as next week.