Weinstein accusers in LA hail rape conviction as victory, hope for more prison time in SoCal

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The day after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a New York City trial, a group of his accusers on the other side of the country expressed hope that he will face additional prison time in California.

The 67-year-old Weinstein was charged on Monday with criminal sex act and third-degree rape against two women and was led off to jail in handcuffs. However, he was acquitted on the more serious charges, including predatory sex assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape in New York City trial
The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.


The group of Weinstein's accusers, who billed themselves as "silence breakers," gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday where they hailed the conviction but stressed that the fight isn't over until he goes to trial in Los Angeles.

Among them were Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller, Louisette Geiss, Lauren O'Connor and Rosanna Arquette.

"Today is truly a landmark moment for survivors of rape and sexual assault in that the public is seeing that men, even a man as powerful and famous as Weinstein, will be held accountable for their abuse of women," said Arquette.

The women went on to add that the conviction is a major win for the #MeToo movement.

As the disgraced movie mogul was supposed to be transferred to Rikers Island, he suffered chest pains and was hospitalized instead.

"If he's got to go to the hospital, it should be in jail. That kind of hospital, not a special hospital where he has his own suite," said Geiss, another accuser.

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes in LA
New charges are filed against Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles, as his trial for sex crimes gets underway in New York.



It's unclear when Weinstein will be brought to Southern California to stand trial for the charges he faces on the west coast. In January, he was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison if he is convicted of the charges filed in L.A., though L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey says they haven't scheduled any hearings so far.

He is now facing a sentence of five to 29 years in New York prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Weinstein has maintained that any sex between him and his accusers was consensual.
