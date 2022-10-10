Harvey Weinstein to face trial on Monday in Los Angeles on sex-crime allegations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has already been convicted of rape and other sex crimes in New York.

Now the 70-year-old former film producer goes on trial for similar charges in Los Angeles, years after allegations that helped spark the #MeToo Movement in Hollywood.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in Los Angeles on rape and other sex-related counts involving five women. The case involves incidents that date back at least to 2004.

To stand trial, Weinstein was extradited from New York, where he has already served two years of a 23-year sentence for sex crimes. That case is being appealed.

The #MeToo Movement gained momentum about five years ago after dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

The multiple accusations over a period of time will help make the prosecution's case stronger, according to one legal analyst.

"That's going to be one of the strongest arguments for the prosecution," said attorney and analyst Lou Shapiro. "It's called pattern evidence. It's not just one person coming across on this, it's several people who don't know each other. What are the chances of different people from different locations, different time periods all having similar stories? It's not just a coincidence."

If convicted of the Los Angeles charges, Weinstein faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Jury selection could take two weeks, with the trial itself estimated to take about two months. No cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

Before his downfall, Weinstein was seen as one of the most influential and successful film producers in Hollywood, with his company putting out Oscar winners and highly regarded classics such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction."