Owen Wilson brings laughs, screams to ghostly chaos that is Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

Owen Wilson is part of ensemble cast of characters bringing life to the ghostly world of Disney's 'Haunted Mansion.'

HOLLYWOOD -- Owen Wilson is one of the familiar faces we'll see in the new movie "Haunted Mansion." He's part of all the ghostly chaos happening inside that old structure. We sat down with Wilson before the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike.

Wilson appears as a man of God in "Haunted Mansion." It was a role he was happy to take on: he'd never played a priest before!

"I have never been asked to play a man of the cloth. And it's about time," said Wilson. "I don't think that I'd be a natural for, you know, every sort of priest but Father Kent, this sort of New Orleans-style kind of salesman, we're not sure quite sure if anything that he's saying, like, you know, what's the basis? How accurate is that? That kind of character, I think I'm good at. Then there's just this sort holy spirit that kind of inhabited me."

Wilson says he likes that "Haunted Mansion" has its scary moments... but with lots of levity for laughter! And making audiences smile and feel good is something he's just about perfected.

"I seem to have, I guess, a quality sometimes that, you know, people can--that can make people laugh," said Wilson.

"Haunted Mansion" is rated PG-13. It's new to theatres on July 28.