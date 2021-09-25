Seatbelt was never properly secured around 6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride

EMBED <>More Videos

Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado investigators now say they know why a 6-year-old girl died riding an amusement park ride on Sept. 5.

Wongel Estifanos was riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park when she fell to the bottom of the attraction's 110-foot shaft.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare and something you don't wish on your worst enemy," friend of the family Bementayehu Mekonnen told ABC News.

Investigators with Colorado's Amusement Rides and Devices Program determined that Estifanos was not wearing a seatbelt when the ride started, according to a report released Saturday.

READ: Full report into death of Wongel Estifanos

When reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined Estifanos sat on top of the ride's two seatbelts. She was able to sit on top of the ride's latched seatbelts because the seat she boarded was unoccupied on the previous ride cycle.

In addition, the ride operator had not unlatched the seatbelts after the previous ride cycle.

So when Estifanos arrived, she sat down in the seat without the seatbelt secured around her.

This triggered the control system of the ride to sound an alarm, alerting the ride operator that there was a problem.

The ride operator investigated the problem, tugging on the tails of the seatbelts to make sure they were all latched properly. In doing this, the ride operator pulled on Estifanos' seatbelt tail to prove that it was latched into the lock. The ride operator did not notice that the seatbelt was not properly around her lap.

The ride still would not start, so the ride operator called another operator to help.

The assisting ride operator used a manual override to unlock the restraints. This ride operator then removed and reinserted all the seatbelt locks.

They then rechecked Estifanos' seatbelts, making the same error as the first ride operator -- failing to notice that the seatbelt straps were under Estifanos instead of securely across her lap.

However, since the ride had been manually overridden and reset, the ride's control system no longer sounded any alarms and instead allowed the operators to initiate the ride.

The Colorado investigators determined that lack of procedures, inadequate training, multiple ride operators in charge of a single ride cycle and the restraint system itself were all factors in the tragic death of Estifanos.

The Haunted Mine Drop will remain closed until the ride and ride operators address all the factors that led to the tragedy and the state inspectors re-permit its operation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradoamusement ridechild deathamusement parku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 injured in shooting at Willowbrook Metro station
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman last seen near Joshua Tree
Ex-OC sheriff's deputy allegedly stole dead woman's credit cards
Ex-OC pastor gets 14 years in prison after $33 million fraud scheme
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
SoCal man given last rites now recovering from COVID
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Show More
USC investigation: Ex-Song Girls coach body-shamed squad members
Santa Ana one step closer to eviction protections, rent control
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
More TOP STORIES News