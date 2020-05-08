Hawaii arresting rogue tourists for violating mandatory quarantine

HONOLULU (KABC) -- Authorities are cracking down on tourists in Hawaii who are not following quarantine orders after they arrive.The so-called rogue tourists are being arrested for violating a 14-day mandatory quarantine policy prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists are going to beaches and grocery shopping instead of remaining indoors.Those arrested include a newlywed California couple who repeatedly left their hotel room in Waikiki even though hotel staff warned them.Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries into a vehicle outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room, according to the Associated Press.Hawaii has reported 629 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as of Thursday.