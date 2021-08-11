Health & Fitness

Hawaii tightens COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants and bars

EMBED <>More Videos

What to know before traveling to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KABC) -- Hawaii is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions after its governor signed an executive order Tuesday as the state continues to deal with a spike in cases.

Under the new restrictions, restaurant, bars and gyms will be limited to 50% indoor capacity. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25.

"Patrons in restaurants, bars, establishments must remain seated with parties maintaining six feet of distance," Gov. David Ige tweeted Tuesday. "No mingling, and masks must be worn unless actively eating."

Ige signed the executive order saying the changes are effective immediately and are being made to avoid a strain on the health-care system.

The state, however, is holding off on changing tourist entry requirements.

The state is reporting a case count not seen since the onset of the pandemic. On Tuesday, 436 new cases were reported.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshawaiitravelcoronavirusrestauranttourismcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murderer gets new trial over evidence surrounding OC jail informants
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
LA City Council votes to create 25K units of homeless housing
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
Show More
Jennifer Hudson offers 'Respect' to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
Riz Ahmed calling attention to misrepresentation of Muslims in films
75-year-old woman killed in Norwalk hit-and-run
Ambushed Compton deputies sue ghost-gun maker
More TOP STORIES News