Video shows flames get dangerously close to a family as a fire raced through Lahaina. They say they were against a wall by the side of the road for four hours as cars exploded around them.

'Get in the water!': Family jumps into ocean to escape fire in Lahaina as cars explode around them

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KABC) -- Terrifying footage shows the moment flames got dangerously close to a family before they jumped into the ocean to save themselves from a fire that raced through the historic town of Lahaina on Maui.

The family says they were against a wall by the side of the road for four hours as cars exploded around them.

They say they decided to make a run for it and feared if they didn't, worse things could've happened.

"Get in the water!" someone is heard saying in the harrowing video.

Video shows the area surrounded in smoke and raging flames from the wind-whipped fire.

At least 67 people have died from the wildfires on Maui, officials said Friday, marking the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii since it became a state.