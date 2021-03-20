Hawaiian Gardens hospital to hold hiring event Saturday amid reopening as COVID treatment center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10433910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local father of four who contracted COVID-19 before Christmas is finally going home from the hospital after surviving the virus that led to double pneumonia and dependence on a ventilator for 50 days.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A previously shuttered hospital in Hawaiian Gardens is set to hold a hiring event Saturday morning, following a recent reopening as a COVID-19 treatment center.The 137-bed Pacific Gardens Medical Center is looking to hire 100 skilled and non-skilled nurses and other employees, including food services and janitorial workers.Newly hired employees will help staff the facility's emergency room, intensive care unit and coronavirus treatment unit.The hospital also needs to fill positions in its pharmacy, surgery and radiology departments, officials said.The medical center, which had shut down in 2017 after struggling financially, reopened earlier this week as part of the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the surrounding community."It's a massive undertaking," said David Diamond, a spokesman for the facility. "It requires all of our support staff. In that building are heroes. These are people that have given up a great portion of their own personal lives for something that they believe is incredibly important for the community."Saturday's job fair is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pacific Gardens Medical Center, 21530 South Pioneer Boulevard in Hawaiian Gardens.