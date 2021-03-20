Hawaiian Gardens hospital to hold hiring event Saturday amid reopening as COVID treatment center

The 137-bed Pacific Gardens Medical Center is looking to hire 100 skilled and non-skilled nurses and other employees, including food services and janitorial workers.
Newly hired employees will help staff the facility's emergency room, intensive care unit and coronavirus treatment unit.
The hospital also needs to fill positions in its pharmacy, surgery and radiology departments, officials said.
The medical center, which had shut down in 2017 after struggling financially, reopened earlier this week as part of the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the surrounding community.
SoCal father of 4 survives COVID-19, which led to double pneumonia, spending 50 days on ventilator
"It's a massive undertaking," said David Diamond, a spokesman for the facility. "It requires all of our support staff. In that building are heroes. These are people that have given up a great portion of their own personal lives for something that they believe is incredibly important for the community."
Saturday's job fair is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pacific Gardens Medical Center, 21530 South Pioneer Boulevard in Hawaiian Gardens.