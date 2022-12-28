Jet crashes after apparently skidding off runway at Hawthorne Airport; no serious injuries reported

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A small jet crashed after it apparently skidded off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, but no serious injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Details into what led up to the crash were not immediately available, however, aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the jet crashed along Prairie Avenue and went through a barrier.

One side of Prairie Avenue was apparently shut down due to the jet's tail and wing stretching out onto the street.

It's unclear how many people were on board, but authorities say they all evacuated the aircraft safely and no one was seriously injured.

