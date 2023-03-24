1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 105 Freeway in Hawthorne

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on the westbound 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said.

The three-car collision was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near the Crenshaw Boulevard off-ramp.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene after their body was found in one of the traffic lanes, the CHP said. That individual was not immediately identified.

Multiple westbound lanes were initially closed as the Highway Patrol conducted an investigation at the crash site, backing up traffic as the morning commute got underway.

The cause of the collision was unknown.