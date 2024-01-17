WATCH LIVE

Security guard fatally shot after argument with suspect in Hawthorne; investigation underway

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 4:08PM
Man shot, killed after argument in Hawthorne
An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed in Hawthorne early Wednesday morning.
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A security guard was shot and killed in Hawthorne early Wednesday morning, his family confirmed, prompting an investigation and search for the suspect.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Rosecrans Avenue near Lemoli Avenue, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

The victim's daughter identified the victim as Eddie McAlister, who would've turned 57 years old this year.

She says she received a call just after 2:30 a.m. that her father was shot in the stomach after an argument with another man. Family at the scene told Eyewitness News that he was a security guard who was just ending his shift when the shooting happened.

"Every emotion has gone through my head... every emotion but processing it," said Emani McAlister. "Now I'm living my biggest and just worst nightmare."

McAlister leaves behind five children. A GoFundMe page is expected to be set up later in the day.

Police have not made any arrests. A description of the suspect was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

