death investigation

Man beaten to death after trying to run over group of people in Hawthorne, police say

Investigators say four men pulled him out of his pickup and began attacking him.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man beaten to death after trying run people over, police say

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver accused of trying to hit a group of people with his car in Hawthorne over an altercation was beaten to death shortly after, according to police.

It happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard near the Rock It Sports Lounge.

Investigators said the driver, who was identified as 40-year-old Melguin Santos, got into an altercation and was kicked out of the establishment. That's when police say he got into his car and tried to run them over.

Santos ended up missing the people, but crashed his vehicle into a nearby building, according to investigators.

Police say four men pulled Santos out of his pickup and began attacking him. They're now considered suspects in his death.

"Hawthorne Police officers saw the driver lying on the ground, suffering what appeared to be blunt force trauma," read a statement issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who's assisting in the investigation. "Paramedics provided life-saving measures, but [Santos] was pronounced deceased on scene."

Anyone with information is urge to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawthornelos angeles countyfightdriver killedman killedinvestigationdeath investigationinvestigationscrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
More causes ruled out in case of CA family found dead on hiking trail
Mother arrested in deaths of children found decapitated in Lancaster
TOP STORIES
1st mountain lion in California released back to wild dies
Lyft driver claims he was beaten by 2 passengers near San Bernardino
Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
Fresno: Mom who received $4.M judgement in police shooting is arrested
Hydrogen sulfide believed to be cause of foul odor in Carson area
Burbank bar owner worried vaccine mandate is already hurting business
SWAT storms high-rise, fatally shoot man who held hostage in DTLA
Show More
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
Apple announces plans for new campus near Culver City train station
OC oil spill not the environmental disaster first feared
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
McDonald's, Coca-Cola fundraise in memory of SoCal woman
More TOP STORIES News