Hawthorne murder: Family pleads for help catching slain father's killer

A family is pleading for help to find the killer responsible for the death of a man murdered in Hawthorne Friday night.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Tyrone Tucker Jr. was gunned down outside of S & P Liquor Store on Prairie Street, just south of El Segundo Boulevard, at about 7:30 p.m., Hawthorne police said.

The 32-year-old Lawndale man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died hours later.

Family members say the married father got into a confrontation with several suspects in a vehicle. One or two of the suspects got out and opened fire before fleeing.

Loved ones gathered at the scene of the crime a day later, asking for the public's help while holding an emotional vigil.

"I miss my grandkid! Please help me find the person who hurt him and (got him) killed!," cried Tucker's grandmother, Antonia.

Tucker worked as a plumber and was a father to two kids, including a 4-year-old daughter.

Surveillance cameras outside of the liquor store may prove to be key in the case, hopefully catching some of the crime on camera.

Hawthorne police did not immediately release a description of the suspects or the suspect vehicle. The only fact released is that the vehicle fled westbound on 130th street after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call police. Those wishing to provide tips anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.
