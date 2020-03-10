Coronavirus

13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

The students recently attended a conference in Washington D.C. where two attendees from New York tested positive for COVID-19. CSUN said the group of students have not shown any symptoms and will self-isolate for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

The university's message added that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the campus, and that the New York attendees who tested positive are not affiliated with CSUN. The isolation period for the CSUN students will start from the date of potential exposure.

CSUN said each of the students self-isolating will monitor their health for symptoms - fever, cough, shortness of breath. The school is providing assistance with those efforts, along with helping arrange alternative learning options.

CSUN is advising the campus to follow preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

An added emphasis on cleaning doors, doorknobs, restrooms and other high-touch surfaces has been implemented by the university's cleaning staff.
