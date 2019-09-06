Health & Fitness

Public health officials confirm 1st known vaping-associated death in Los Angeles County

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Public health officials are investigating the first known death in Los Angeles County related to the use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping.

A total of 12 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported in the county, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The department is urging the public to take precautions amid an increase in cases across the nation.

U.S. health officials said they had identified 450 possible cases of serious breathing illnesses associated with e-cigarettes, including at least four deaths, in 33 states. The count includes newly reported deaths in Indiana and Los Angeles County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
