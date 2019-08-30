2 Ventura County residents suffer lung injuries possibly linked to vaping

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Concerns about vaping are growing across the country. Now Ventura County health officials say two people have suffered lung injuries possibly linked to vaping.The California Department of Public Health is investigating the two cases.Across the state, officials have identified 37 cases of acute lung disease among people with a recent history of vaping. They say some of them vaped unregulated cannabis products.Recently the first death linked to e-cigarettes was reported in Illinois.For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's currently investigating nearly 200 cases of severe pulmonary illnesses linked to vaping in 22 states. The cases are sometimes first diagnosed as pneumonia or bronchitis. They may be accompanied by fever and gastrointestinal symptoms.