2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, public health officials say

Los Angeles County public health officials on Friday confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 13.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said one of the new cases is part of a group of seven travelers who were on a ski trip in Italy. The other was confirmed as another health screener at Los Angeles International Airport.

Another contracted medical profession who conducted passenger screenings at the airport tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The new cases were announced days after a state of emergency was declared in L.A. County and six other cases of the virus were confirmed.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
