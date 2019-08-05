Health & Fitness

2 people test positive for West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County, officials say

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday the first two cases of West Nile Virus in the region this year.

The patents are residents of the San Fernando Valley and the southeastern region of L.A. County, according to the public health department.

West Nile is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, and symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash, health officials say. The virus can affect the nervous system and result in meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death.

People over the age of 50 and those with chronic health problems are at higher risk of severe illness.

While not all mosquitoes carry the virus, the type of mosquito that spreads West Nile is found throughout L.A. County.

Confirmed cases in L.A. County do not include Long Beach and Pasadena, as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments.

More information can be found at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/westnile
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countywest nile virusbugsmosquito
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newport Beach murder fugitive captured in Mexico
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting, an 'act of terrorism'
Cars gets airborne after man falls asleep at the wheel in Florida
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Suspect in custody after wild chase with 2 carjackings, stolen CHP vehicle
Show More
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Advocates concerned about how San Gabriel River cleanup will affect homeless
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
Trump, Biden refer to wrong cities in mass shooting comments
Community continues to mourn LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights
More TOP STORIES News