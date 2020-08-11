SoCal Strong

3D printed eyewear company creates, donates protective glasses for doctors and nurses amid pandemic

Eyewear company creates Fitz Protect line with added protection for healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Seeing a need for protective eyewear for doctors and nurses on the frontlines, Fitz Frames, a 3D-printed eyewear company switched gears and stepped up to help.

"When Covid hit, we just wanted to do whatever we could to help," said Gabe Schlumberger, CEO of Fitz Frames. "We were actually approached by a bunch of doctors and nurses who said there's no good solution for prescription protective eyewear."

"At this time, protection is paramount," said Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist Vicki Chan, M.D. "They were able to take their technology and then custom fit goggles."

Fitz Frames, which specializes in custom-fitted glasses for kids, created a line of frames they called Fitz Protect, designed for enhanced safety in the fight against COVID-19.

"We have an app that scans your face. You do a virtual try-on, and then we take your measurements," said Schlumberger. "Then we 3D print custom glasses that fit just your face."

The company also donates frames to healthcare workers who sign up on their waitlist.

For more information, visit:
https://www.fitzframes.com/fitz-protect
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countysmall businesscoronavirussocal stronghealth carecommunitydonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Kids virtual music lessons provide emotional wellness
Mother and daughter make stress relief candles for doctors and nurses
Diaper Bank celebrates 1 million mark
Mobile showers help keep homeless population safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Firefighters battle blaze at storage facility in Downtown LA
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
Show More
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
DCFS makes changes, but still struggles to improve child protection
Court: LA County owes $8M to family of man killed like George Floyd
Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World
More TOP STORIES News