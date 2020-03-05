Coronavirus

4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, health officials say

One day after a state of emergency was declared in Los Angeles County as six new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, four additional cases of the potentially deadly infection were confirmed.

L.A. Department of Public Health officials said Thursday the additional cases are part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy.

Including a previous case, there are now a total of 11 cases across the county.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, saying the declaration would allow greater coordination among various levels of government and stressing that they were acting out of "an abundance of caution'' and not panic.

In addition, the county Department of Public Health announced a local health emergency in response to the increase in cases.

News of the new L.A. County cases came as Orange County health officials announced that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."

MORE: 2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County - and health officials warn to expect more

EMBED More News Videos

Two people in Orange County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and county health officials on Tuesday warned the public to prepare for more.



Eleven deaths have been reported in the United States, including one in California. More than 93,000 cases of the illness have been confirmed globally.

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt all across Southern California.

For in-depth coverage of the new coronavirus, go to www.abc7.com/coronavirus



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyoutbreakcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Cruise ship is held off CA coast for coronavirus testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE school counselor accused of placing hidden camera in boys' restroom
OC coronavirus patients' contacts under investigation
How paid sick leave works in CA as coronavirus fears escalate
How to make hand sanitizer
Monrovia school undergoes 'deep cleaning' over coronavirus concerns
Senate vote sends Pres. Trump $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Show More
Cruise ship is held off CA coast for coronavirus testing
Officials working to prevent coronavirus outbreak among homeless
SoCal's Asian community faces discrimination over coronavirus fears
Man stabbed in violent confrontation on Expo Line in Santa Monica
Suspect in custody after chase in stolen Metro vehicle
More TOP STORIES News