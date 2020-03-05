4 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County, health officials say

L.A. Department of Public Health officials said Thursday the additional cases are part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy.
Including a previous case, there are now a total of 11 cases across the county.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, saying the declaration would allow greater coordination among various levels of government and stressing that they were acting out of "an abundance of caution'' and not panic.
In addition, the county Department of Public Health announced a local health emergency in response to the increase in cases.
News of the new L.A. County cases came as Orange County health officials announced that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."
MORE: 2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County - and health officials warn to expect more
Eleven deaths have been reported in the United States, including one in California. More than 93,000 cases of the illness have been confirmed globally.
The impact of the coronavirus is being felt all across Southern California.
For in-depth coverage of the new coronavirus, go to www.abc7.com/coronavirus
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.