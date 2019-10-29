BEIJING -- A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China, according to the country's state-run media.
China Central Television said the mother might be the country's oldest woman to give birth.
The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman said that Tian got pregnant naturally after using traditional Chinese fertility treatments. Specifics about those treatments were not released.
The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.
"We were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications," Liu Wencheng, the physician in charge of the delivery, said.
67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally,' Chinese media reports
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News