Coronavirus: 7 crew members on hospital ship USNS Mercy test positive for COVID-19

Seven crew members aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven crew members aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.

The Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles in late March to serve as a hospital for non-coronavirus patients.

The facility was designed to remain a strict non-COVID-19 zone with protocols for testing patients and staffers. It was brought in to help ease the burden from Los Angeles-area hospitals dealing with the surge in coronavirus patients.

Prosecutors: Engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy
An engineer deliberately ran a train off the tracks at high speed in Los Angeles in an attempt to damage the USNS Mercy hospital ship, prosecutors say.



An official confirmed that seven medical treatment facility crew members have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are isolated off the ship.

Those who were in close contact with the crew members are in quarantine off the ship and have tested negative for the virus, except for one crew member, who was the fifth confirmed case.

The cases do not affect the ship's ability to treat patients, the official said.

The ship has about 800 active-duty doctors, nurses and medical staff members on board.

Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
A crew member aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, Navy officials confirmed Wednesday.

