Dental association encourages dentists to postpone non-emergency appointments during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Dentists should consider delaying teeth cleanings and other non-essential procedures for a little while during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the American Dental Association said.

In a statement Monday, the ADA recommended dentists postpone elective appointments for three weeks so they can focus on patients who need emergency care.

RELATED: US Government tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

"As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices," the association said in the written statement.

Currently, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, accoridng to ABC News. At least 92 people have died from the virus in the country.



