Coronavirus outbreak: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2 Bay Area counties, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Bay Area counties of Solano and Santa Clara, officials said Friday.
Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela. T. Matyas said two new cases within that county are evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan who were quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.
"These are two cases that are in the list of evacuee cases that are transferred to local authorities, so we're obligated to announce them as Solano County cases. So they're not new to the coronavirus overall, but they become differentiated from the evacuee cases," Matyas said.
The two people from the cruise ship tested positive for the illness in Japan, then again when they arrived at the Air Force base in Fairfield. They were released by the CDC, but immediately transferred to separate health care facilities.
"It has turned out that a couple of those individuals are Solano County residents, so we transferred responsibility from the federal quarantine, or federal isolation, to local isolation," Matyas said. "We did that so that we can get them back into their home, and it's much more comfortable for them to be in their home than in the hospital."
He says the two patients are not a danger to the public and home isolation is preferred as it frees up space for other patients in the hospital.
Health officials in the same county are still investigating people who could have come in contact with the first confirmed case in Solano County, a patient who is now hospitalized.
Health officials also confirmed the third case of novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County on Friday. Authorities say the new confirmed case is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where evacuees are being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.
Officials have not released any other information, but the new case of COVID-19 is an instance of community spread, according to a source from Santa Clara County Health Department.
"Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It's also possible, however, that the patient may have been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC explained in their statement.
Coronavirus outbreak: Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2 Bay Area counties, officials say
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News