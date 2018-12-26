HEALTH & FITNESS

Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, UC Irvine study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a new study, finding that shy participants had a significant increase in "hangxiety" after drinking. (Shutterstock)

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
People who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee and are overweight in their 70s live longer lives, according to researchers at the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders.

The researchers started a study in 2003 to look at what makes people live past 90.

They said participants in the study who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained from the drinks.

In addition, people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than people who were normal or underweight in their 70s.

To learn more about the study, click here.

Note: The video attached to this article is from a story about research into 'hangxiety.' You can read that story here.

WTVD-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlongevityresearchhealthalcoholcoffeestudyscienceIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Stretch it out: Tips for limbering up before a workout
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
SoCal's white Christmas: frightful for drivers, delightful for skiers
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
It's opening day at Santa Anita Park
South Gate house fire leaves 1 hospitalized
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery, court says
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Sniffles, dog born without nose, hopes to find forever home
Show More
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody, officials say
Woman critically injured in Inglewood shooting
Buddy system can be the key to an effective workout
$50,000 reward offered in Glendale fatal hit-and-run
LeBron James exits blowout of Warriors with groin injury
More News