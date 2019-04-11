Allergy symptoms soar in SoCal with gusty winds, super bloom

Has the Pollenpalooza got you teary eyed? Allergy season is in full swing, and Southern Californians have been enjoying the beautiful wildflowers. But with the super bloom comes the super sneeze - especially when we get super winds.Dr. Reyneiro Castro, who specializes in allergy, asthma and clinical immunology, said he's been seeing more patients with allergies this year than previous years.He had these suggestions to help with allergy symptoms."The first thing you can try is go to your over-the-counter medications. You can try an oral antihistamine, a pill of some kind. That generally will help with things like sneezing or itching or runny nose. It may also help with the itchy eyes as well. If that's not enough, you can try an eye drop for itchy eyes. That may be a little bit more effective for the eyes directly," Castro said.Castro, an allergist in Pasadena, says with persistent allergies, you may need to end up getting an allergy test done - like a prick test to look for the development of hives at different sites on your skin.For some fitness enthusiasts, Allergies aren't stopping them from doing the things they love. Runners and cyclists were seen braving the pollen-filled air in Highland Park.We don't always see the pollen here, but in North Carolina it's hard to miss, as green air blanketed the city. But in Southern California, staying indoors, turning on the air conditioner, and some over-the-counter antihistamines just might do the trick.