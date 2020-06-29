Amid COVID-19 spike, meltdowns over masks are going viral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6276647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman went on a tirade after being asked to wear a face covering in a Trader Joe's store in North Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As novel coronavirus cases in California and the nation spike, videos of people refusing to wear masks in public are going viral on social media.Millions in California and other states are wearing face coverings to help protect themselves and others from becoming infected with COVID-19. But some are pushing back despite health risks and face covering orders.Viral videos capture public meltdowns - moments of screaming, swearing and obscene gestures.Recently, video went viral of a woman's tirade at a Trader Joe's in North Hollywood. The woman says she was questioned for not wearing a mask, and that she was harassed by a customer, claiming that a manager gave her permission to shop without a mask.At Runyon Canyon, a L.A. Department of Parks and Recreation city employee who reminds hikers and runners to wear face coverings recorded a confrontation with a man refusing to wear a mask at the popular hiking trail.Eyewitness News spoke to Scott Weil, the man in the video, who doesn't believe his behavior is out of line and alluded to his skepticism with warnings from top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.Another instance in L.A. shows a man arguing with workers at a Ralph's store.The instances come as public health experts say everyone should wear a face covering in public.Los Angeles residents are required to wear face coverings when out in public and inside stores and other businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to wear face coverings in public spaces.