Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has made a $25 million donation to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the hospital says.

The donation will support the expansion of the hospital's Neurological Institute and an overhaul of its Interventional Radiology diagnostic and treatment space.

Hospital officials say the donation comes at a time when the demand among underserved children is growing.

"I am beyond grateful for the generosity of this gift, one of the largest single donations in the hospital's history, and one that invests in healthier futures for the infants, children and youth we serve," said CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano in a statement.

A portion of the donation will be funneled into the creation of a new multidisciplinary Neurological Institute Outpatient Center.

Once its doors are open, it will be one of only a handful of clinical hubs nationwide where those treating neurological conditions will work in one location, according to a hospital statement.

By 2022, CHLA's Neurological Institute is projected to care for more than 31,000 patients each year.
