health care

Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A recently retired Arkansas oncologist's kind gesture is drawing national attention.

Doctor Omar Atiq was growing increasingly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would impact his former patients.

"For them to worry about anything else other than getting back to health," said Omar Atiq. "It's just not fair."

RELLATED: Lawmaker proposes forgiving student loans of doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus crisis

Doctor Atiq decided to give them a helping hand.

For his 200 former patients, he wiped out their medical debt. A total of $650,000.

He sent them a holiday card letting them know, writing: "The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients."

RELATED: COVID relief bill passed by Congress to end 'surprise' medical bills

"They're like our extended family. There's no biggest honor, there's no higher honor than to serve as a physician," said Atiq. "And if I have been blessed to be able to help a little then I'm glad for it."

Doctor Atiq, a father of four, has been a physician for 30 years.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarkansashealthmedicalcoronavirus californiahealth carestaying healthydoctorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
New alternative urgent care opens in West Hollywood
How bad is LA County's hospital crisis? Paramedic details desperate situation
Ambulance service, 911 response cut down in LA during pandemic
IE hospital converts unused cafeteria into patient room
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Some LA first responders reluctant to get COVID vaccine
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone appears in court
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
CA issues new travel guidance due to pandemic
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
Show More
Coachella man among Capitol Police officers who fought pro-Trump mob
Dodgers fans pay tribute to Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda
FDA warns of possible issue with COVID test used in LA
Vaccination pods open to more frontline workers in OC
'Fatale' offers modern day take on classic revenge thriller
More TOP STORIES News