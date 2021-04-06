Health & Fitness

As more adults get vaccinated, what can kids do to keep safe?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

As more adults get vaccinated, what can kids do to keep safe?

LADERA RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Warmer days, holidays, spring break and increased vaccinations have many itching to hit the road or gather with family, but a top Orange County pediatrician urges people not to let their guard down.

COVID-19 is still here, kids are not immune and some newer versions of the virus are more contagious, the pediatrician warns.

Shots in arms are the quickest way out of this pandemic, according to Dr. Kate Williamson, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Orange County and Mission Hospital. Williamson is also the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics-Orange County Chapter.

"It is true. There are some variants going around that increase the likelihood of spread, which is scary news and so the most important thing is to continue to physically distance for kids. When they're at school, they need to mask," Dr. Williamson said. "When they're around anybody else who is not vaccinated, they need to continue to mask and get your family vaccinated as quickly as possible."

RELATED: Children now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Michael Osterholm previously supported sending children back to school, but says now the situation has changed.



For children in California, that starts April 15, when those over the age of 16 are eligible for the shot.

"In terms of the speed of the trials which happened, no parts were cut out. Everything was done in a very safe manner just like every other vaccine is safe for kids," Williamson said.

No matter what age, for those not yet immunized, Williamson said recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still hold - wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands frequently.

The goal is to not give this virus the opportunity to spread, replicate and mutate.

"The virus can't mutate if it can't replicate, so please get vaccinated is what I'm telling everybody and my patients' parents are so excited to get the COVID-19 shot," Williamson said.

Williamson said based on trials, she expected vaccine eligibility to open to children ages 12 to 15 by this summer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beverly Hills police chase ends in crash, barricaded suspect
Riverside County opens vaccine eligibility to age 16+ Tuesday
Springs Fire: Blaze erupts in Angeles National Forest
Long Beach Convention Center expected to house migrant children
LA businesses expanding capacity with move to orange tier
OC man charged with throwing rocks at Asian woman, child in car
Multiple illegal weapons found in OC man's home after threats
Show More
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
No quarantine required for vaccinated travelers in LA County
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near Lennox
Future of Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District in question
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
More TOP STORIES News