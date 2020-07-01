"Ask the doctor" forum: Medical experts answer common questions about COVID-19

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, do you have questions about you and your family's health and well-being?
ABC7 held another forum on Thursday, July 2 with several doctors to answer your questions and concerns after the first one
received a large amount of questions.
The panel of doctors were: Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care; Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialists with Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Jose Mayorga, director of UCI Family Health Center; Dr. Nicholas Testa, Chief Medical Officer with Dignity Health Southern California.
Among the questions asked by viewers in the first segment in the video above:Can I reuse my latex gloves after wearing them for only one hour if I clean them with hand sanitizer?Is it safe for my kids and I to go swimming in the pool in our condo?If you travel out of state, should you self-quarantine when you come back automatically or only if you have symptoms?If I'm out in public for an essential reason, is it safe to use a public restroom?
In the second segment featured in the video above, questions included:I share washing machines with my fellow apartment tenants. Is it possible to contract COVID from washing clothes in cold water? Is warm or hot water safer? Is it true that the coronavirus can not be passed through food? Is there any way of knowing if a positive antibody test will give you immunity?
Questions in the third segment included:What precautions would you recommend taking when going to a hotel during this pandemic? I have a dental appointment in which I have to continue opening my mouth for about an hour. Is that safe at this time? Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?I have a roommate who is currently out of town? What precautions should he and I take to ensure our safety upon his return?
