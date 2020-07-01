Health & Fitness

"Ask the doctor" forum: Medical experts answer common questions about COVID-19

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, do you have questions about you and your family's health and well-being?

ABC7 held another forum on Thursday, July 2 with several doctors to answer your questions and concerns after the first one received a large amount of questions.

The panel of doctors were: Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care; Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialists with Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Jose Mayorga, director of UCI Family Health Center; Dr. Nicholas Testa, Chief Medical Officer with Dignity Health Southern California.

Among the questions asked by viewers in the first segment in the video above:

  • Can I reuse my latex gloves after wearing them for only one hour if I clean them with hand sanitizer?


  • Is it safe for my kids and I to go swimming in the pool in our condo?


  • If you travel out of state, should you self-quarantine when you come back automatically or only if you have symptoms?


  • If I'm out in public for an essential reason, is it safe to use a public restroom?


    • EMBED More News Videos

    Doctors are answering questions from viewers about protecting themselves and their families from coronavirus.



    In the second segment featured in the video above, questions included:

  • I share washing machines with my fellow apartment tenants. Is it possible to contract COVID from washing clothes in cold water? Is warm or hot water safer?


  • Is it true that the coronavirus can not be passed through food?


  • Is there any way of knowing if a positive antibody test will give you immunity?


    • EMBED More News Videos

    ABC7 rounded up a group of four doctors to answer viewer-submitted questions about the coronavirus.



    Questions in the third segment included:

  • What precautions would you recommend taking when going to a hotel during this pandemic?


  • I have a dental appointment in which I have to continue opening my mouth for about an hour. Is that safe at this time?


  • Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?


  • I have a roommate who is currently out of town? What precautions should he and I take to ensure our safety upon his return?
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessantibodycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
    Santa Monica, West Hollywood announce fines for mask violations
    Doc Rivers ready for Orlando bubble
    All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
    Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
    OC health officials' error led to false COVID testing numbers
    IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
    Show More
    Herman Cain, who attended Trump rally, hospitalized for COVID-19
    Study: Yes, an asteroid really did wipe out the dinosaurs
    Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
    FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers containing methanol
    Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
    More TOP STORIES News