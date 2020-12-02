Health & Fitness

'Assume you became infected' with COVID after Thanksgiving gatherings: White House task force report

Brendan Hurley, a junior in high school, is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in a parking garage in West Nyack, N.Y., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force is issuing its most urgent warning to Americans, asking older adults to avoid unmasked indoor gatherings and others to assume they were infected after Thanksgiving celebrations, according to a report obtained this week by ABC News.

The report, dated Nov. 29, said that everyone over the age of 65 or with significant health conditions "should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked."

It also said that all Americans under 40 should "assume you became infected" if Thanksgiving gatherings involved anyone outside of their immediate families.

"You are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately," the report read.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
