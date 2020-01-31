Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Bay Area's 1st case confirmed in Santa Clara County, CDC says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Bay Area's first case of the coronavirus from China has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say.

The CDC says an adult male resident tested positive for the new coronavirus. He has been self-isolating since he returned from a trip to Wahun on Jan. 24, officials say.

He has not been hospitalized and has not been very sick. He's currently being treated as an outpatient and has come into contact with very few individuals since he's been home, officials say.

The people with whom he came into contact with are self-isolating at home for 14 days.

The Santa Clara County case marks the seventh confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, and two in Illinois.

While the virus has been identified in one person, Santa Clara County officials say it's not considered "circulating" in the area. The flu, however, is circulating widely.

Health officials say that if you are sick, stay home, wash hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.

The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

