Coronavirus Los Angeles

Beverly Hills City Council votes to oppose LA County dining ban

The Beverly Hills City Council approved a resolution opposing Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban.

The Beverly Hills City Council approved a resolution opposing Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban.

The resolution was unanimously approved and calls on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to vote on repealing the current health order.

Citing "a detrimental impact on local businesses and lack of scientific evidence used by the County," the resolution calls for a motion to be placed on the board's agenda on Dec. 8 to repeal it.

Beverly Hills is also calling for future public health orders to be "based on actual data related to a particular industry, sector, or area and not be applied unilaterally to every jurisdiction in Los Angeles County."

During the meeting, the council asked staff to explore the possibility of creating a local city health department and not remain under the jurisdiction of L.A. County. West Covina and Whittier are also looking at possibly breaking away from the L.A. County Public Health Department.

The resolution directs the City Attorney to look at legal action against the county.

L.A. County's ban on outdoor dining went into effect last Wednesday, and prompted outcry from leaders in the restaurant industry and some local officials. It will be in place for at least three weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeverly hillslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
LA County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 236,000 SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
LA County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record
Child killed in train crash while waiting to enter Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
Dive boat captain charged with manslaughter for fire that killed 34
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pasadena park
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
Show More
Amid COVID surge, some SoCal hospitals already at capacity
Woman shot near Venice Beach Boardwalk
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Pasadena tightens COVID-19 restrictions
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
More TOP STORIES News