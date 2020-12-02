Beverly Hills City Council votes to oppose LA County dining ban

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Beverly Hills City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing Los Angeles County's outdoor dining ban.The resolution was unanimously approved and calls on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to vote on repealing the current health order.Citing "a detrimental impact on local businesses and lack of scientific evidence used by the County," the resolution calls for a motion to be placed on the board's agenda on Dec. 8 to repeal it.Beverly Hills is also calling for future public health orders to be "based on actual data related to a particular industry, sector, or area and not be applied unilaterally to every jurisdiction in Los Angeles County."During the meeting, the council asked staff to explore the possibility of creating a local city health department and not remain under the jurisdiction of L.A. County. West Covina and Whittier are also looking at possibly breaking away from the L.A. County Public Health Department.The resolution directs the City Attorney to look at legal action against the county.L.A. County's ban on outdoor dining went into effect last Wednesday, and prompted outcry from leaders in the restaurant industry and some local officials. It will be in place for at least three weeks.