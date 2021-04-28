Biden administration expected to seek ban on menthol cigarettes

This is according to the Washington Post.
The move is one tobacco opponents and civil rights groups say is urgently needed.
They say the tobacco industry aggressively markets to African Americans, who are disproportionately harmed by the cigarettes.
Menthol cigarettes are considered to be more addictive.
It could be years before such a ban would take effect, but the announcement is likely to be hailed by anti-smoking organizations.
The FDA has a court-ordered deadline to take action on the issue, in response to a citizens petition filed in Northern California calling for a ban on menthol. The federal court ordered the FDA to take action by April 29, The New York Times reports.
The proposed ban would not apply to e-cigarettes.
Similar such bans on menthol and/or flavored tobacco have been approved by hundreds of local governments across the country and a handful of states, according to anti-smoking activist groups. The tobacco industry has challenged the efforts through legal and political means.
In 2019, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, by retailers in unincorporated communities of the county. A lawsuit by the tobacco industry to overturn the ban was later dismissed.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday threw his support behind a federal ban.
He noted that California officials last year approved a ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol. That law is on hold for now pending the outcome of an expected statewide referendum backed by the tobacco industry and expected to go on the ballot next year.
"I urge the federal government to follow California's leadership to protect public health and advance racial equity by moving to banmenthol-flavored cigarettes," Newsom said.
"For decades, Big Tobacco has targeted and profited from Black communities with marketing for mintymentholcigarettes and as a result, smoking-related illnesses are the number one cause of death among Black Americans."
