Blood, platelet donations being accepted for veteran LAPD officer with Stage 4 cancer

Here's how you can help a veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer battling Stage 4 cancer.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Blood and platelet donations are being accepted to help a veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer battling Stage 4 cancer.

John Kent spent more than 30 years with the department, 26 of them as a member of the SWAT team.

Kent retired in June 2016 and was diagnosed just as his retirement was beginning. It's unclear what type of cancer Kent is battling.

Donations are being accepted at City of Hope in Duarte to gather blood platelets that Kent needs in his cancer fight.

To make an appointment to donate, you can log on to idonateblood4hope.org or call 626-218-7171.

For donation hours at City of Hope, click here.
