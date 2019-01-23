HEALTH & FITNESS

Blood test could predict Alzheimer's 16 years before symptoms begin: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

A simple blood test may be able to predict if a person will develop Alzheimer's disease up to 16 years before symptoms begin, a new study has discovered.

A new study could provide hope for future Alzheimer's patients.

Researchers have discovered that a simple blood test could predict if a person will develop Alzheimer's disease up to 16 years before symptoms begin.

The study focuses on a certain protein in the blood. Scientist believe any rise in levels of that protein could be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

The findings could help doctors find more effective treatments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthAlzheimer's Diseasestudyalzheimersresearchblood testscience
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
New glowing medical tool helps local surgeons spot brain cancer
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
Thousand Oaks man thanks 26 donors who saved his life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LAUSD strike: Teachers back in classrooms after reaching deal
2 people, 2 dogs rescued after being trapped in snow for 14 days near Castaic
OC drama teacher arrested on suspicion of child molestation
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Shutdown Day 33: Pelosi postpones Trump's State of the Union
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Anaheim
Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says
Show More
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
UCI School of Medicine class teaches doctors about culinary medicine
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
Thousands volunteer for 2019 homeless count in LA
More News