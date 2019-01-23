A new study could provide hope for future Alzheimer's patients.
Researchers have discovered that a simple blood test could predict if a person will develop Alzheimer's disease up to 16 years before symptoms begin.
The study focuses on a certain protein in the blood. Scientist believe any rise in levels of that protein could be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
The findings could help doctors find more effective treatments.
Blood test could predict Alzheimer's 16 years before symptoms begin: Study
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories