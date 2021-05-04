Coronavirus California

California aligns face mask rules with recent CDC guidance

What to know about CDC's latest mask guidelines

California health officials updated the state's face mask guidance, easing mask requirements for some outdoor activities.

The new guidance now aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released updated guidelines last week.

Californians are no longer required to wear masks outdoors unless in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as crowded events or on public transportation, the state said.

Like the CDC guidelines, fully inoculated people don't have to wear masks while dining outdoors, but they are still advised to wear masks indoors in public settings like movies, malls, or museums.

Residents who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear face masks with other inoculated people during at-home gatherings, whether it's held indoors or outdoors.

Unvaccinated Californians are advised to still wear face masks in crowded public settings and small outdoor or indoor gatherings.

Click here to see the full guidance on the California Department of Health and Human Services website.

