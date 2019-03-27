Health & Fitness

California captures more than 400 invasive nutria rodents

California is making progress in its fight against an invasive species of rodents that can wipe out wetlands.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is making progress in its fight with giant rats.

The giant rats called nutria are an invasive species of rodent that can grow to three feet from their nose to the tip of their tail.

They are a threat to agriculture because they can wipe out a wetlands, disrupting water delivery and flood control systems.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it has captured more than 400 of the animals across the San Joaquin Valley.

The nutria have a weakness for sweet potatoes, so valley farmers have donated five tons worth to help lure the rodents into traps.
