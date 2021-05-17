California to begin following the new CDC indoor mask guidelines starting June 15

California health officials announced Monday that the state would begin following the Centers for Disease Control's eased mask guidelines for some indoor settings starting June 15.The state's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the date aligns with the state's plan to reopen California's economy on June 15, and allows more time for more Californians to get fully vaccinated.Ghaly said they also want to give local governments, businesses and communities more time to figure out an implementation system for the relaxed mask rules.State health officials said local governments, health departments and private businesses could choose to continue implementing stricter mask guidelines."This is in no way saying that the science or direction of the CDC's guidelines is wrong. It's just giving us some extra time to have this implemented with a high degree of integrity," Ghaly said.The CDC's new guidance says that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.Dr. Ghaly said that the next four weeks would also allow health officials to monitor and ensure COVID conditions remain low.The California health secretary said that fully vaccinated people will still have to wear face coverings in public schools until June 15. He also said businesses should encourage their customers to continue wearing masks until the June 15 date.Since the CDC released the new mask rules last week, there's been widespread confusion about when and where people will need to keep wearing face coverings, as some retailers saying they would lift mask requirements, but the policy is contingent on local regulations.By the middle of June, California plans to move away from its color-coded tier system that regulates closures and openings county-by-county and capacity limitations will be lifted. The whole state will enter into this phase at the same time.