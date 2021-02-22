COVID-19 cases down across California because of several factors

California's 7-day positivity rate, or the percentage of performed coronavirus tests that are positive, was at 9.3% one month ago. Sunday, the number was at 3.1%.
RELATED: Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
Hospitalizations are also down 41% across the state, and down 38% in California ICU wings.
Doctor Christopher Colwell, chief of the emergency department at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, feels hopeful as he notices a decline in COVID-19 cases.
RELATED: You received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?
Luz Pena: "When would you say was that moment when you realized cases were going down?"
RELATED: Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
Dr. Colwell: "It was 10 days ago and it was a shift that I did in the emergency department. That was the first time in probably two months that I didn't feel like virtually every other patient that I was going in to see either had COVID, or I was worried had COVID."
From seeing multiple COVID cases per shift to this: "Just this past week, there was a shift where we had three and prior to that it was even less than that," said Dr. Colwell. "It has been really a dramatic decrease in the number of patients we are seeing in the emergency department."
RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county
But what's driving this decline? It turns out there are multiple factors.
1. "First and foremost, we are through the holiday New Year time period when we saw just a lot of social gatherings," said Dr. Colwell.
2. "We are also abiding by the precautions and maintaining social distancing. We are maintaining masking for the most part," said Dr. Colwell.
3. "The combined effect of those who have now in our community, who've had COVID-19 and have some immunity based on that and those who are now being vaccinated," said Dr. Colwell.
According to the latest statewide data, 1.9 million Californians have been fully vaccinated. Dr. Colwell said a change of behavior will add to this decline.
"I'm happy to wear a mask longer. Not that I like it, but I'm happy to," said San Francisco resident Katarina Eakerova.
"Picked up a lot of hygiene habits during COVID, so sanitation is one and social distancing," said San Francisco resident, Vaivahv Khedr.
Dr. Colwell also noticed that the COVID-19 patients coming into the emergency room are younger. It points to many seniors already being vaccinated.
Luz Pena: "We are getting close, so what's your projection? When do you think we'll be able to say we are out of the woods?"
Dr. Colwell: "We should expect that we will have everybody vaccinated by the end of July. So certainly by the end of this summer. We should absolutely have our communities as a whole vaccinated."
Even with the decline in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Colwell said we still need to be cautious as multiple variants are circulating in the Bay Area.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic