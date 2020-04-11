Coronavirus safety tips: Expert answers COVID-19 questions about food safety

We asked James E. Rogers, Ph.D., Consumer Reports' director of food safety research and testing, important questions like, "can COVID-19 be transmitted through food?" and "does cooking kill the coronavirus?" Although the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food, you should still practice good food safety habits.
Watch the video above to find out more about how you can keep yourself and your family safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
More coronavirus Q&A with the experts:
Attorney answers your questions about unemployment
Doctor answers most Googled questions about COVID-19