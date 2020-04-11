coronavirus tips

Coronavirus safety tips: Expert answers COVID-19 questions about food safety

Can the coronavirus be transmitted through food? Get this question and more about COVID-19 food safety answered.
With so many precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may find yourself wondering about any additional measures you should be taking around food safety.

We asked James E. Rogers, Ph.D., Consumer Reports' director of food safety research and testing, important questions like, "can COVID-19 be transmitted through food?" and "does cooking kill the coronavirus?" Although the coronavirus cannot be transmitted through food, you should still practice good food safety habits.

Watch the video above to find out more about how you can keep yourself and your family safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

