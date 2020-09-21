CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads, then removed the new guidance Monday saying it was posted in error.
The document said person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets, but the agency then said there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough -- droplets that linger in the air -- are of concern.
"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document said. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."
But on Monday, the agency removed the mention of airborne transmission from their website with the following explanation.
"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website," it reads. "CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted."
The updated guidance has also emphasized the importance of proper ventilation.
Read the updated document here.
