CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving holiday safely

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household



Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others



Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family



Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday



Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community



Lower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.



Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing



Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving



Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race



Attending crowded parades



Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors



Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.The CDC has broken down the guidelines into 3 areas governing lower-risk, moderate-risk and higher-risk activities:For more information about the guidelines, please visit the CDC online